NAGRAT statement on two Rastafarians unfortunate - Afaglo

Novihoho Afaglo, CEO, Marrer Ghana Limited

The Chief Executive officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susagtad Boat Building and a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr Novihoho Afaglo has described a statement by the president of the National Association of Graduate

Teachers (NAGRAT) as unfortunate and pure hatred for people with dreadlocks.



According to Mr Afaglo, a body like NAGRAT and the calibre of Mr Angel Carbonou been their President should no better than asking Rastafarians to establish their own schools is against the fundamental human rights and the 1992 Constitution.



He said "I find that statement as pure stupidness because how could Mr Carbonou make a comment like that in this modern age and time. The hair has nothing to do with the study."



"These uneducated bodies need not to be allowed to occupy higher positions like this because it will end up brainwashing the system to create pure hatred to those in dreadlocks," Mr Afaglo fumed.



Speaking in an interview, the CEO said the constitution allows freedom of belief and association and therefore denying one from a school because his/her belief and association is against the fundamental principles of the land.

On the issue of been the standard protocol of the school propounded by the school management board, he said no set of rules and regulations supersedes the rights of the citizen enshrined in the constitution.



He said the time has come for the school management boards in second cycle instruction to revise some of the rules and regulations binding the schools because some of these rules are outmoded and needs a recap.



The CEO condemned the stance taking by Ghana Education Service in reversing its earlier decision directing the school to admit the two Rastafarians.



"If we are been denied education and plainly been abuse in our own land in front of the established protocols then what can we say if foreigners abuse us" he stated.



Mr Afaglo, therefore, called on civil society groups and human rights watchers in the country to rise and defend the rights of these students so that they are not denied access to quality education.