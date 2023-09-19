NAM 1 makes his first appearance in Accra High Court amidst new charges

Nana Appiah Mensah, the former Chief Executive Officer

Nana Appiah Mensah, the former Chief Executive Officer of the now-defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, made his first appearance at the Accra High Court premises on September 19, 2023.

His appearance follows the filing of fresh charges against him by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, on August 30.



Accompanied by two individuals and in the company of a police officer, the CEO, widely known as NAM 1, faces a total of 36 counts, myjoyonline.com reports.



These charges include abetment, defrauding by false pretences, conducting deposit-taking business without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering, among others. This marks a reduction from the initial 61 charges he had been facing.



The legal action against Nana Appiah Mensah was initiated by the Attorney General back in 2019.



He was accused of defrauding numerous customers through his gold dealership firm, causing substantial financial losses running into millions of cedis.

The case has experienced several adjournments since its commencement, culminating in the recent filing of amended charges on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.



This move comes after Mr. Appiah Mensah announced his intention to release locked-up funds to Menzgold customers, contingent on a verification fee of approximately GH₵650.



