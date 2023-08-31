NAM1 should be tried daily, his case is a national issue - Menzgold customer

Former Chief Executive Officer for Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1)

A spokesperson for the Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Fred Forson, has made a strong case for NAM1, the founder of the defunct gold-purchasing company, to be tried daily.

Fred Forson has suggested that the sins of NAM1 are so grave that he should be in court every day for his trial.



Fred, who is also enthused about the turn of events in the NAM1 case, stated that instead of the trial of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, the trial of NAM1 is what needs to be heard on a daily basis.



“What we are expecting is a speedy trial. If it’s possible that a certain MP’s trial is being done on a daily basis, this is the one that the whole of Ghana wants to see daily action. So, on this platform, we are calling for a daily trial of NAM1, Dream Marketing and Menzgold,” he said on Ghana Tonight on TV3, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



The former Chief Executive Officer for defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), was accused of defrauding his customers of huge sums of money after they (customers) filed complaints against him with the police because they could not realise their investments after several attempts between 2016 and 2019.



The Office of the Attorney General has, however, slapped the former Chief Executive Officer for Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), with 39 charges after the initial 61 charges filed by police prosecutors were dropped.



According to the Attorney General, its investigations show that NAM1 truly committed crimes in his dealings with his customers.

