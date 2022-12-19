NAPO commissions third astroturf in Manhyia South constituency

Matthew Opoku Prempeh with other attendees at the commissioning

Manhyia South MP, Hon Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has commissioned a newly constructed astroturf football pitch at Dichemso in Kumasi of the Ashanti region.

Named ‘Otumfuo Park’, it is the third Astroturf football park in the constituency, alongside Ashtown and Konadu Yiadom pitches.



The synthetic park has a 500-seat capacity, dressing and washing rooms, a VIP lounge, floodlights, metal fencing and a FIFA-certified grass field.



The project was funded by GetFund and constructed by Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited.



The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif, graced the commissioning, alongside other government appointees and MPs in the event held on Sunday, December 18, 2022.



Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also the Energy Minister, speaking after the commissioning, disclosed that construction of another park at K.O. Methodist School has also begun.



NAPO, as he is affectionately called, said the project is among other things intended to serve as grounds to unearth football talents, which abound in the constituency.

“The football parks in the Manhyia South constituency will help to unearth the next batch of national talents to develop football in the country,” he said.



He added that his determination and passion to develop sports infrastructures in his constituency is also to reduce social vices and build co-existence among the constituents.



He asked his constituents to continue praying for him, remain united and committed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bring more developmental projects to the area.



In his speech, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif, commended Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his selfless commitment to creating jobs and developing the Manhyia South.



He also appealed to other MPs and corporate organizations to support the MOYS to ensure that it gets some of these astroturfs across Ghana in every constituency to promote sports development.