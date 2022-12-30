NAPO is my best performing minster in 2022 - Kofi Akpaloo

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako , contribution

The Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo. has named Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, as the Best Performing Minister for the year 2022.

According to Kofi Akpaloo, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh was selected as his best-performing Minister in 2022 over his peers as a result of a study that revealed his outstanding dedication and passion for the welfare of people.



Kofi Akpaloo says Napo has made a vital contribution to the growth and development of humanity in his constituency.



“Manhyia South is my consituency and Napo has done tremendous work as an MP, fixing most of our roads, lobbying for Astro turfs and a whole lot. He is the reason why dumsor has stopped across the country," Kofi Apaloo disclosed this when he was analysing the performance of Ministers /MPs on Adwenepa on Accra-based Original TV.

He applauded the minister for his transformational leadership in the energy sector, ensuring that there is a constant power supply and the availability of fuel to keep the nation moving especially at a time where parts of the world are experiencing fuel shortages in the wake of disruptions in the global supply chain.



