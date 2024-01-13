NAPO is the only credible candidate to partner Dr Bawumia to defeat John Mahama - Ken Agyapong

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: Kwame Nyarko, Contributor

Assin Central Member of Parliament and former Presidential Candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong says the only credible individual to partner NPP Flagbearer, H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate in the NPP’s quest to defeat John Mahama to “break the 8” is Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known in political circles as NAPO.

Speaking to delegates of the Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti region ahead of the 27th January primaries to select parliamentary candidates in constituencies held by the NPP, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong said, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh over the years has endeared himself to the party, relating positively with the rank and file of the party.



“If you go to NAPO’s office, you will be marveled at the way he relates with party people. He takes care of party people. If we had 5 of his kind in the party, NPP would have been better off and far ahead of the NDC. Given the current circumstances where many of our members are despondent, selecting NAPO will be the only way to bring back the needed energy for victory in the 2024 elections,” he said.



Hon. Kennedy Agyapong said, the only way he was going to campaign for the NPP in the 2024 elections is for the flagbearer to select the Energy Minister as his running mate.



“The only way I, will campaign for the NPP is for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be named as the running mate to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh. That will be the most credible ticket to beat John Mahama”. This statement according to political pundits is a testament to the fact that the Manhyia South law maker had the capacity to support the NPP flagbearer to bring all parts of the party together.



This position of the former NPP presidential hopeful who polled over 30% of the total votes cast in the NPP presidential Primary is believed to be held by the grassroot and the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party who believe that, the flagbearer must select his running mate from the Ashanti region and thus, the only person who ticks all the boxes is the Energy Minister.

It is believed that as an Asante royal, son of Otumfuo’s Apagyahene with unquestionable ties to the Manhyia Palace, Dr. Prempeh is the only person with the capacity to rally support for the NPP within the Asante kingdom the strong hold the NPP which is currently said to be despondent.



Political pundits have also argued that, given his connection to the grassroots of the party and his sterling performance as Minister for Education and Energy in the Akufo-Addo administration, NAPO stands the chance to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia attract floating voters to the NPP.



Proponents in favour of the Energy Minister also argue that, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has also proven himself as the suitable person to give the NPP the needed political capital in support of Dr. Bawumia to land John Mahama his third successive defeat in 2024.



The NPP Flagbearer is rumored to submit the name of his running mate to the NPP National Council for deliberation, approval, and announcement right after the NPP’s primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs which is scheduled for Saturday, 27th January 2024.