NAPO’s campaign against coronavirus stigmatisation 'extremely impressive' - Dr. Aboagye DaCosta

The Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Aboagye DaCosta, has lauded the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for his initiative to campaign against stigmatization of persons living or recovered from Coronavirus.

He described his move as “extremely impressive” and a major step for a “healing process”.



“I would want to thank the Minister for that bold step. His campaign will go a long way to save lives,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Dr. Aboagye DaCosta, however, called on Ghanaian celebrities and church leaders to help government in the fight against the virus by emulating Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh campaign against stigmatization.



NAPO Leads A Campaign Against COVID-19 Stigmatization





The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh recently called for an end to the stigmatization of people who have recovered from COVID-19.



In a Facebook post featuring images of some of his staff who contracted the disease and have since recovered, the Minister called for a fight not only against the disease but the negative stereotypes around it.



“Those who survive it have a story to tell, and it is not a pretty one. We must not make it worse for them by stigmatizing and then ostracizing them,” he declared.



Posing alongside his recovered team members in customized polo shirts with the inscription “I HAVE BEEN ATTACKED BY COVID-19. I HAVE SURVIVED IT AND FULLY RECOVERED”,



Dr. Prempeh expressed his pride in them and declared, “Thank God we beat it. Today, we say No to Stigmatization”.

