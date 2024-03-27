NAPO’s stance on the 'dumsor' crisis is a dangerous precedent in our political landscape - Kansangbata

Abu Kansangbata is a former NDC minister

Source: Ali Ahmed, Contributor

During the tenure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the New Patriotic Party (NPP) consistently criticized the NDC government for its handling of the power sector, particularly during periods of 'Dumsor.'

However, under the current NPP administration, led by Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the situation has worsened, drawing sharp criticism from various quarters, including Abu Kansangbata, a former minister of state.



Abu Kansangbata, drawing from his experience and expertise, has emerged as a vocal critic of the NPP government's management of the power crisis.



He highlighted the irony of the situation, wherein the NPP, once in opposition, lambasted the NDC for its handling of 'Dumsor', yet now finds itself presiding over an even more severe power crisis.



Despite assurances from the government, he said "the reality on the ground paints a grim picture, with 'Dumsor' exacerbating the challenges faced by citizens and businesses alike."



Kansangbata's critique serves as a stark reminder of the government's failure to live up to its promises and effectively address the power sector challenges plaguing the nation.



Kansangbata's critique resonates deeply with the public, who are experiencing firsthand the debilitating effects of the worsening power crisis.

"From increased production costs for businesses to disruptions in daily activities for households, the impact of 'Dumsor' is felt across all sectors of society," he said.



As citizens demand accountability and effective solutions from their leaders, Kansangbata's outspoken criticism serves as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue and urgent action to address the pressing challenges in Ghana's power sector.



"Furthermore, the recent incident involving the Energy Minister’s disrespectful treatment of a journalist shows a concerning trend of disregard for public opinion within the current administration, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



"This kind of behavior is not only unacceptable but also sets a dangerous precedent in our political landscape," he added.



In order to restore trust and confidence in the government’s ability to address the Dumsor crisis, there is an urgent need for a comprehensive timetable that provides clarity and predictability for businesses and individuals alike.



Access to such a timetable would enable businessmen and women to plan their daily activities more effectively, mitigating the adverse effects of power outages on productivity and economic stability.