NAPO's statements on load-shedding timetable were distorted - Ministry of Energy

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is the Minister of Energy

The Ministry of Energy has stated that the comments passed by its minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, with regard to the calls by some Ghanaians for a timetable on the current erratic power outages, have been distorted.

In the statement issued on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, and signed by Kofi Abrefa Afena, the Spokesperson at the ministry, it stated that the words of its minister have been interpreted in a way to make him look bad in the public.



“The rather innocuous statements of the minister, as captured by the interview, have been distorted to portray him as being insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians and this, we wish to avert the minds of Ghanaians to the context of the interview and clarify,” the statement said.



In a 5-pointer statement, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Energy stated that, contrary to such assertions, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as been sensitive to the plights of the citizenry.



“The Honourable Minister has always been sensitive to the plight of the Ghanaian people and continues to ask for their forbearance, as has always been the case when challenges relative to power stability emerge,” the statement added.



It will be recalled that on Monday, March 25, a video interview of the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, went viral.

In the video, he was asked questions about the erratic power supply in the country, commonly known as ‘dumsor,’ to which he indicated that there was no such thing in the country.



Pressed further on why there is yet to be a timetable for the schedules of power cuts, Opoku Prempeh retorted cheekily; “Ask those who want it to bring it, if there is. I haven’t seen any timetable.”



See the statement from the Ministry of Energy below:







