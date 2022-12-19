0
Menu
News

NAPO supports vocational training of selected youth in Manhyia South

NAPO SUPPORTS About 140 people in Manhyia South Constituency have benefited from the programme since its inception

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The College of Beauty, Arts and Entrepreneurship (CBAE) with support from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has graduated some trainees in fashion and design.

The 47 graduands were among over 140 selected from all the six electoral areas in the Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region and provided with skills training under the auspices of the lawmaker.

They were trained in fashion design, hair technology and make-up artistry by experts for three months and given free start-up tools to roll out their own businesses.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Mathew Opoku Prempeh who doubles as Energy Minister underscored the need for technical and vocational training to be given prompt attention considering its potential to bridge the gap between the rich and poor.

Dubbed ‘Youth Empowerment Project’, about 140 people in Manhyia South Constituency have benefited from the programme since its inception about six months ago.

The graduands are expected to receive Free startup tools to start their own businesses and become self-reliant.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told