NAPO to be moved, Kumah elevated: Expected shifts in Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to reshuffle his government according to reports by The Statesman Newspaper, a pro-government outlet.

The paper reported last week that a major reshuffle was in the works as soon as Akufo-Addo returned from a trip to the United States.



He jetted into the country on the evening of October 15, 2023, and is scheduled to visit areas flooded due to the Akosombo Dam spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA).



The NAPO change



A major change in the awaited reshuffle is with the Energy Ministry where sector minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) is expected to be replaced according to sources.



This was confirmed by veteran journalist and pollster, Ben Ephson, who told an Accra-based Radio station that NAPO would be moved to another ministry per information available to him from the corridors of power.

He also added that a deputy finance minister and lawmaker for Ejisu, John Kumah will be elevated to full minister status but remain coy on the portfolio handed to him.



News portal, mynewsgh.com also dropped a number of hints on who is likely to be removed especially in the security cluster where Ambrose Dery is likely to be removed from his position.



Mr. Ambrose Dery in this reshuffle is expected to join his Karaga brothers, Mohammed Amin Adam and O.B Amoah to serve as Ministers of State at Jubilee House, mynewsgh.com added.



The portal stated that one of the most secure appointees is Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security, who is reportedly determining the fate of others on the list.



Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo is said to be keeping faith with Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul in his role while seeking to hand a security role to Bryan Acheampong, currently the Minister of Agriculture.

Other ministers who may be reportedly affected include Samuel Abu Jinapor, who has come under severe criticism for “arrogance” by party insiders ... While loved By Akufo-Addo, sources say the President may move him to a less controversial sector to avoid a scandal, the report added.



The reshuffle is being keenly awaited because depending on how far-reaching it is, it would represent the first major reshuffle of Akufo-Addo in his almost seven years as president.







