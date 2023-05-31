NAPO was in Ghana on his birthday - Minister sets records straight over Dubai-Monaco claims

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is the MP for Manhyia South and energy minister

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has denied flying to Manaco, Spain, for his recent birthday.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, explained that contrary to claims in a Daily Guide newspaper report that he flew a private jet from Dubai to Monaco to celebrate his birthday, none of that is true.



In response, he said he was right here in Ghana on his birthday.



“On the 23rd of May, 2023 which marked the 55th birthday of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, he was in Ghana and attended a meeting of the Economic Management Team (EMT),” a statement signed by Kofi Abrefa Afena, the Spokesperson of the minister, said in statement copied to GhanaWeb.



He further described the report as malicious.



“The publication which has unfortunately been given front-page prominence, in furtherance of a calculated scheme, is clearly a sordid attempt at besmirching the character of the Minister and to paint him as ostentatious in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians,” the statement added.



Kofi Abrefa Afena added that although Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh travelled within that period, it was not on his birthday.



“Dr. Prempeh after seeking the necessary approval from the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, travelled abroad on KLM to Athens for a brief holiday. There is incontrovertible evidence in this regard,” he added.

Read the full statement below:



NAPO WAS IN GHANA ON HIS BIRTHDAY; IGNORE MALICIOUS DAILY GUIDE PUBLICATION



My attention has been drawn to a clearly, malicious Newspaper Publication in today’s edition of the Daily Guide Newspaper with the caption “Napo Celebrates Birthday in Monaco”. Among other unintelligent postulations, the publication alleges that the Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South flew a certain phantomized private Jet to celebrate his birthday. The publication which has unfortunately been given front-page prominence, in furtherance of a calculated scheme, is clearly a sordid attempt at besmirching the character of the Minister and to paint him as ostentatious in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians.



I wish to respond to this total fabrication as follows:



1. On the 23rd of May, 2023 which marked the 55th birthday of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, he was in Ghana and attended a meeting of the Economic Management Team (EMT)



2. On the same day, 23rd May, Dr. Prempeh also attended a Board meeting of the governing Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)



3. On 24th May, the day after, Dr. Prempeh’s birthday, I was in his house in the morning, at his instance, where he recorded an appreciation message to his well-wishers for the love shown him on his birthday

4. He spent the rest of the day of the 24th in his office, where he carried out his routine official duties



5. Dr. Prempeh after seeking the necessary approval from the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, travelled abroad on KLM to Athens for a brief holiday. There is incontrovertible evidence in this regard.



6. The above sequence of events is verifiable.



7. Anybody who knows Dr. Prempeh very well will corroborate the fact that, he does not attach hype and razzmatazz to his birthdays, except, on those days, as an avid Christian, to be alone in sobriety and to thank the almighty God for his grace and mercies. What happened this year was no different.



The attempt by some cowardly elements who feel threatened by the very personality of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, manifest in his fidelity to propriety and avowed principle, to uphold the supreme interest of the Republic of Ghana, who seek to court hatred and disaffection for him, has failed woefully. It is only sad that the Daily Guide will resort to this crude route of journalism.



It is important to state that, the Energy Minister is fully aware of the maneuverings of his detractors, especially in the coming days, but remains focused in actualizing the vision of His Excellency the President for the energy sector.



The general public is kindly asked to completely disregard this publication, which is a total affront to the concept of believability quotient in journalism.

END …SIGNED… KOFI ABREFA AFENA SPOKESPERSON FOR DR. MATTHEW OPOKU PREMPEH (MP) ENERGY MINISTER



