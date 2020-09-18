NARM withdraws from Nurses, Midwives planned strike

NARM has distanced itself from the planned strike action by the GRNMA

A group known as the National Association of Registered Midwives Ghana made up of practising midwives in public health facilities in the country has distanced itself from a strike action planned by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Asociation.

The GRNMA Thursday announced it will kickstart a sit-down strike beginning Monday, September 21 over government’s stance on negotiation on their conditions of service.



A press release by the GNMA noted “having reconvened in the meetings held on 15th and 16th September 2020 the posture of the Employer changed for the better but did not meet the expectation of the majority of Nurses, Midwives, Physician Assistants and Certified Registered Anaesthetists in Ghana.”



However, NARM in a counter-statement said it was not part of the decision to withdraw services citing a pledge it made in 2007 “not to resort to strike action as a way of pressing home demands for improved conditions of service as the absence of midwives in health facilities endangers the lives of innocent pregnant women and their unborn babies.”

See the document below:



