NARNGO calls for radical approach to hold in check Coronavirus upsurge

National President and Project Strategist of NARNGO, Kofi Lucas

The Network of Associations of Registered NGOs (NARNGO) in Ghana has called for radical approaches to hold in check the COVID-19 pandemic cases upsurge in the country.

It said: “Lives are at stake and protecting lives are important and crucial at this time when the entire world is struggling to cope with the situation of COVID-19 pandemic cases upsurge.”



The call was made in a statement signed by Mr Kofi Lucas, the National President and Project Strategist of NARNGO and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.



The statement commended the Government for imposing restrictions on certain social activities, saying: “We do agree with the decision taken by the President to restrict funerals to 25 persons and banning all forms of parties”.



It suggested the organisation of visits to the Ga East Municipal Hospital and other disease treatment and isolation centres to observe the trauma, pain and hardships the patients go through and that should be done by the Office of the Chief of Staff at the presidency.



The statement said the visiting teams should be made up of the COVID-19 Presidential Advisory Board, COVID-19 Trust Fund, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Medical Association, Traditional Health Educators, the World Health Organisation – Ghana, and Critical Strategic Thinkers Network among others.

It said the visiting groups should also be targeted at the leadership of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Christian Council of Ghana, National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches of Ghana, Prophetic and Apostolic Council, Pastors and Prophets Fellowship, Non- Aligned Churches in Ghana, and the Ghana Muslim Council.



The rest are the Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship International (FGBMFI), Ghana Women’s Aglow, National House of Chiefs, Regional House of Chiefs, Teacher and Educational Unions in Ghana, Creative Arts Industry, Transport Unions, Drinking Bars Association, Event Organizers Association, AGI, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, Ghana Journalists Association, National Media Commission, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association among others.



The statement said: “After the visits, we are of the view that this will increase their passion, compassion, sympathy, human feeling and change of behaviour and attitude and subsequently join the President and the Government to fight and win the war against COVID-19 pandemic cases upsurge.”



It said as part of television and Radio stations corporate social responsibilities, short educative jingle messages be developed for these targeted leaders to be aired or carried on social media, television and radio stations 24 hours as an educational advocacy aggressively and comprehensively from dawn to midnight.



The statement said: “People must know the socio-economic burden and implications on Government, business companies, bread-winners as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana and the global world, and this we think will address ignorance exhibited by people in our communities.”

“Furthermore a team of 20 be formed at the electoral area with representatives from Police, Military, religious bodies at the electoral area level and position them at vantage points including markets, lorry parks/ stations and offices, among others to enforce COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, especially wearing of facemasks,” it said.



The NARNGO said as a matter of urgency a four-year strategic plan be developed, to serve as a working document and that they were ready to champion and facilitate the development of the strategic plan if given the opportunity.



“We cannot win the fight against COVID-19 pandemic upsurge with indiscipline, disobedience and laissez-faire attitude and behaviour by the populace in our markets, lorry parks, offices, schools, funeral-parties, marriage-ceremony parties, wedding-parties and general parties, hence radical approach is needed and the Security is needed to be part of this crusade and fight.



“Let us educate ourselves on proper dieting and nutrition in order to boost our immune system and promote healthy lifestyle. Some ignorant and mischievous people are making the winning of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic very, very, very difficult, so God help us,” it said.



The statement said; “We are working to complement the efforts of Government, it is in view of this that we wish, to appeal to the Chief of Staff to consider our above suggestion, and seek the approval and action of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the caring and listening to Father of the nation.”