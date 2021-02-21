NASCO Feeding Minds donates educational materials to needy but brilliant students

Some of the beneficiaries

NASCO Feeding Minds an NGO operating in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region on 18th February, 2021 donated a number of Books, Stationery, Bicycles and other educational materials to the needy but brilliant pupils and students in two schools in two communities in the District.

The Executive Director of NASCO Feeding Minds, Mr. Banasco Seidu Nuhu together with his partners from Spain Barcelona did the first donations of books, pencils, erasers, school bags, school uniforms and football at the D/A Primary School in Sawla.



The second point of call was Nahari where five brilliant but needy students of Tuna Senior Technical High School who normally walk a long distance to School benefited from NASCO Feeding Minds by receiving brand new bicycles to aid them to get to school early.

The students were full of praise and appreciation to the Executive Director of the NASCO Feeding Minds Mr Banasco Seidu Nuhu.