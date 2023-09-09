NASPA president justifies GH¢25 deduction from personnel's accounts

Gideon Osei, President of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA)

Gideon Osei, the President of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), has defended the recent deduction of twenty-five Ghana cedis (GH¢ 25) from the accounts of NSS personnel.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Univers on September 6, 2023, Osei clarified that the deduction policy had been long overdue and was not initiated by the current administration.



He also explained that the deduction would specifically affect personnel working in government organizations only.



"It is important to note that this deduction will exclusively impact personnel working in government organizations, sparing those employed in private firms."



The announcement of the deduction had generated some controversy among the personnel, but Osei sought to provide context for the decision.



He outlined the association's plans to utilize the deducted funds to support annual programs aimed at enhancing rural communities that lack essential amenities, including access to clean water, schools and social opportunities.



The NASPA president reiterated the association's commitment to upholding its regulations and principles while working toward the betterment of communities in need.

The decision to fund rural development initiatives through the deduction reflects NASPA's dedication to its mission of contributing to the welfare and development of underserved areas across Ghana.



