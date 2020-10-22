NBSSI, Mastercard Foundation support 70 young entrepreneurs with start-up kits

Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh is the Executive Director of the NBSSI

The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) in partnership with Mastercard Foundation has supported 70 young entrepreneurs in Accra with start-up kits to enable them to patronize their chosen vocation.

The beneficiaries had successfully gone through hands-on-skill training in hairdressing, general electricals, welding, barbering and catering; they were handed certificates of completion, materials and equipment to help them start up their own business.



Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the Executive Director of the NBSSI, said the beneficiaries were trained in their various choice of vocation at no cost and that the training depended on their choice of skills.



The training lasted between six months, three months and for some two to three days of workshop training.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, she said the Apprenticeship to Entrepreneurship module under the Mastercard/NBSSI Young Africa Works project has the target to reach 39,000 youth across the country in the next two years.



It consists of three main interventions, including Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) which aims to transform young people, especially young women into successful, creative and innovative entrepreneurs.