NBSSI giving us less than 1% of stimulus – Private schools

Research Director for the Ghana National Council of Private School, Moses Braimah, has noted that the National Board for Small Scale Industry (NBSSI) is disrespecting private school operators who apply to benefit from the government’s stimulus package in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the NBSSI has decided to give the schools that applied for the stimulus less than one percent of what they requested.
This, he said, smacks of disrespect to the teachers.
At a press conference in Accra on Monday, October 5, Mr Braimah said “A handful of our members have received offer letters from the NBSSI and it is disheartening to know that the offer, which is being made, is less than one percent of the amount they applied for.
“This, for want of a better word, is disrespectful. How can this be called support?”
