NCA, NMC have powers to stop ritualists on television - Akpaloo

Founder of the Liberal Party (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the founder of the Liberal Party (LPG), has averred that the National Communication Authority (NCA) and National Media Commission (NMC) have the power to clamp down on media houses promoting activities of mallams ans ritualists.

Mr. Akpaloo said contrary to claims that the bodies have what it takes to stop these activities on television ans on radio.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio on 87.5Fm, he said the NMC has the power to regulate contents on television and the media un general.



The politician was reacting to the murder of the 10-year-old boy un Kasoa forme alleged ritual purposes.



He said life is not a shortcut and young persons should understand that working hard is the best.

Such acts in the media space he added is affecting the moral fibre of society.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that these persons parading themselves as money doublers should ne treated as criminals.



He charged the Ministries of interior, information and defence to also act with immediate effect.