NCA blows alarm about illegal operation of Starlink

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has announced that Starlink, an internet service provider, has no licence to operate in Ghana.

In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the NCA stated that any operation of Starlink in Ghana is illegal and a violation of the Electronic Communication Act.



According to the NCA, the Act categorically states that communication service providers cannot operate in Ghana without its authorisation.



It, therefore, urged Ghanaians not to patronise the services of Starlink for their own good.



“We wish to inform the general public that. the NCA has neither licensed the operations of Starlink in Ghana nor type-approved any of their equipment.



“Any entity which provides electronic communication services in Ghana without a Licence or Authorisation from the NCA is in direct violation of Section 3(1) of the Electronic Communications Act 2008, Act 775 which states that. 'Except as otherwise provided under this Act a person shall not operate a public electronic communications service or network or provide a voice telephony service without a licence granted by the Authority',” part of the statement which was issued on December 7, 2023.



The NCA added, “Further to the above, the general public is cautioned to desist from patronising any equipment or service purported to be from Starlink. Persons engaging in the sale or operations of the service are also directed to cease and desist immediately”.

