NCA outlines lessons telecoms sector learnt during coronavirus crisis

Joe Anokye is NCA Director-General

Source: thefinderonline

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has held a virtual workshop on lessons learnt by the telecommunications sector during the COVID-19 crisis as part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2020.

Participants of the workshop included Mobile Networks Operators (MNOs), Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) providers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Value Added Service (VAS) providers, Under Sea Cable Providers and the National Cyber Security Secretariat.



In his opening remarks on behalf of the Director-General, the Deputy Director General (Operations) of NCA, Mr Prince Ofosu Sefah said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a very nightmarish experience for governments, societies, businesses and people across the globe with invaluable lessons learnt.



The technology industry, he went on to say, has also had its fair share of the effects of the pandemic, therefore making the industry learn key lessons from the ‘new normal’.



Other participants of the workshop also took turns and presented on the measures they put in place and lessons learnt during the period. They indicated that there was an increase in the drive to educate consumers on cybersecurity and keeping safe on the internet.

They further hinted that about 80-90% of their staff had to work from home as part of the safety protocols to stop the spread of the virus.



Also, there were upgrades of the domain and administrative controllers to enhance Information Technology (IT) security and training and capacity building for staff on basic IT and troubleshooting issues, amongst others.



They admitted that going forward and to enhance integrity in the ecosystem, there is the need to update their business continuity plans to include such pandemics or emergencies, employ system-based surveillance and step up on their IT and cyber hygiene standards

