NCA shuts down 49 illegal TV stations

Joe Anokye, Director General, NCA

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has shut down 49 Television (TV) stations for operating without authorizations.

According to the NCA, the move forms part of a continuous monitoring exercise conducted on various Satellite Free-to-Air Television platforms using the Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS) and the Radio Spectrum Monitoring System (RSMS).



In a statement, the NCA added that the monitoring revealed that some channels were operating without valid Authorisations, contrary to Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act 775 of 2008, which states that.



‘Except as provided by this Act or any other law not inconsistent with this Act a person shall not operate a broadcasting system or provide a broadcasting service without a frequency authorization by the Authority’.

As a result, 49 channels have been identified to be operating without valid Authorisations from the Authority and are being shut down accordingly.



