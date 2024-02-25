NCA shuts down four radio stations in Bawku over security concerns

File photo

The National Communications Authority (NCA) says four (4) FM radio stations in Bawku, Upper East Region, have been shut down on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The radio stations are Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM and Gumah FM.



According to the NCA, the move follows the recommendations of the Upper East Regional Security Council, and on the advice of the Ministry of National Security that the operations of the said FM stations must cease operations.



“The incendiary utterances of their panelists/presenters have contributed to the escalation of the Bawku conflict, leading to loss of lives and property in Bawku and its environs.

“Consequently, the NCA has invoked its powers to shut down the stations in accordance with Section 13(1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775) which provides that: “the Authority may suspend or revoke a license or a frequency authorisation where; the suspension or revocation is necessary because of national security or is in the public interest,” the NCA disclosed in a press release dated February 24, 2024.



