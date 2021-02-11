NCCE Director calls for more enforcement of Coronavirus preventive measures

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of millions globally

Alex Sackey, Eastern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called for the enforcement of the COVID-19 prevention directives to ensure people complied.

According to him, many people were not complying and wanted the enforcement agencies to step up their duties to ensure that it was mandatory.



He said: "if public education is going hand in hand with law enforcement, I think it will help because if we give the education and there is no enforcement, it will seem we have done nothing and little will be achieved from our efforts’’.



The Regional Director in an interview with the Ghana News Agency observed that people were relaxed in adhering to the preventive protocols, which he said posed danger to all citizens.

He was of the view that, as a country, we had reached a crisis and that strict enforcement with fines to deter others for the safety of all must be implemented.



He said the NCCE in the region was using all means such as radio stations, outreach education at markets, churches, mosques, and the community information centres in the COVID-19 prevention campaign and advised the public to keep to the protocols since the virus was real.