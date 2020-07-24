General News

NCCE calls for an end to stigmatization of coronavirus patients

The National Commission for Civic Education visited some communities

Ms Tickler Asante, the Kwahu South District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged Ghanaians to accept and show love to recovered COVID- 19 patients.

She gave the advice when she visited some deprived communities in the district to create awareness on the coronavirus pandemic and its implications.



Among the communities visited were Pitiku, Nkyenenkyene, Asikam, Asakraka, Ntomem, Kwahu Praso No.1 and 2 and Kwahu Besease.



Ms Asante said there was the need to create awareness among the people especially those living in hard to reach areas, hence, the tour.

She said the NCCE was working to educate the people especially market women on the need to observe the safety protocols of COVID-19 to help minimize the risk of contracting the Coronavirus disease.



She said the NCCE had also been using information centers, the NCCE information van where necessary, and visiting market centers and shops with the education.



Ms Asante expressed worry at the rate at which most of the inhabitants in areas visited by the NCCE were not observing the COVID-19 safety protocols to help minimize the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

