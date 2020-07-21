Regional News

NCCE cautions households against patronising used PPEs

The National Commission for Civic Education

The National Commission for Civic Education in the Fanteakwa South District-Osino (E/R) has sensitized parents and individual households on child safety in used Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr. Kwadwo Adu-Asare, the Officer in Charge advised parents and children to desist from the habit of using used PPEs such as face masks for a week without washing it and demonstrated how to properly dispose of hand gloves, tissue papers, N95 and surgical nose/face masks so as to help contain the spread of COVID-19.



He admonished individual homes to regularly and thoroughly wash their hands under running water with soap and alcohol base sanitizer, wear approved FDA face/nose mask to help reduce the spread of the virus and avoid stigmatization of their neighbours who had recovered from the disease.

Mr. Kwadwo Adu-Asare was speaking with family circles in the district under the third phase of Accountability, Rule of law and Anti- Corruption Programme (ARAP). ARAP seeks to educate citizenry on good environmental governance to help combat COVID-19.



Mr. Richard Bosompem, leader of Bar and Alcohol association in the district assured that they will do their best to ensure members of their families and customers adhere to the safety protocols of COVID-19 and also urged other families to properly dispose of used PPEs.

Source: National Commission for Civic Education

