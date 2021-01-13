NCCE chastises MPs over misconduct

Josephine Nkrumah, chairperson of the NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has chastised Members of Parliament for what it terms general misconduct during the inauguration of the Eighth Parliament.

“The action was undignified and immature”.



A statement issued and signed by Mrs Josephine Nkrumah, NCCE Chairperson and copied to the Ghana News Agency described the event as “unnecessary and disgraceful which breeds indiscipline.



“The unnecessary drama that characterized the proceedings of the inauguration of the 8th Parliament is unconstitutional, disgraceful, detestable and a smack of indiscipline,” the NCCE stated.



It said the NCCE was appalled by unpleasant behaviour that was exhibited by Legislators, adding that, “it was reprehensible, and an affront to democracy and contravened Article 122 of the 1992 Constitution.



“An act or omission which obstructs or impedes Parliament in the performance of its functions or which obstructs or impedes a member or officer of Parliament either directly or indirectly to produce that result, is contempt of Parliament.”

The Commission made a clarion call to all well-meaning Ghanaians to add their voices to condemn the general misconduct in no uncertain terms.



The statement said the snatching of ballot papers in the chamber and a consequential brawl and verbal exchanges by MPs that characterized the election process was a complete breakdown of law and order.



“This action lends credence to the perception that what miscreant constituents do at polling stations is backed by some political actors,” it said.



The Commission urged Parliament to apply sanctions appropriately in order to serve as a deterrent to others and electorates.



The NCCE condemned the storming of Parliament by military personnel and reiterated that the increasing military presence in the country’s democratic process was a cause for concern.

It urged Parliament to “purge itself from the blemish” by rendering an unqualified apology to Ghanaians and investigate the deployment of the military who invaded into the chamber”.



The Commission further reiterated the need for every Ghanaian to uphold the supremacy of the 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution and obey institutions in the state to strengthen the democracy.



“Members of the 8th Parliament should dialogue on issues to engender consensus building given in seats to the two dominant parties in order to uphold the principles of serving the needs of the Ghanaian at all times,” it said.