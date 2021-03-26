NCCE committed to ending political vigilantism

Logo of NCCE

Madam Lucille Hewlett Annan, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has stated the Commission’s commitment to ending vigilantism and violence in the country.

“…Our mandate is to provide civic education and a positive framework for collective action that brings tolerance, peace, and social cohesion, so the Commission is committed to ending vigilantism and violence in Ghana,” she said.



Madam Annan said this at a workshop to sensitise the youth of Ablekuma Central on the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act and conflict resolution in a community.



The workshop, sponsored by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) was to help the youth understand the Act and strategies in resolving misunderstandings.



She said political vigilantism and conflicts often resulted in low productivity and destruction of infrastructure, adding that, “it creates social vices such as arm robbery, streetism and also put pressure on social amenities.”



Madam Annan said it was, therefore, important for young people to understand the rippling effects of vigilantism and violence and prevent their occurrence.

She said eradicating political violence would ensure that peace prevails for rapid socioeconomic development.



Mr Henry Attoh Okai, Executive Secretary of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council, said the Council was engaging young people in the Municipality on the Code of Conduct in eradicating political vigilantism and the road map to eradicate the menace.



He urged the media to inform and educate the public on the negative effects of vigilantism on the country’s democracy and development.



Mr Abass Ibrahim, a participant at the event, described the engagement as very useful.