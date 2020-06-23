Regional News

NCCE educates teacher credit unions on COVID-19 Prevention

The Bono Regional Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified education and sensitization of staff of teacher cooperative credit unions in the region on the COVID-19 disease prevention.

First, in the series, it aims at using the staff as educators to educate the entire membership of the Unions’, which include non-teachers such as market women and artisans to get in-depth knowledge about the spread, dangers and safety measures against spread of the virus.



Mrs. Doris Gbongbo, the Regional Director speaking at a forum with the Management and staff of the Dormaa Area Teachers Cooperative Credit Union (DATCCU) at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District.



Mrs. Gbongbo called for effective cooperation of the Unions’ Managements with the NCCE for the behavioural and attitudinal change of the people for compliance and adherence to halt the spread of the virus would become part and parcel of them.

Mr. Joshua Amoah, the Wamfie branch Manager of the DATCCU assured that the Union would educate its major shareholders and customers who besides teachers comprised mostly of market women within its catchment area for them to benefit from the education to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.



As part of the exercise, the Regional Director and her team visited the Dormaa Central, Dormaa East, and Berekum East offices of the Commission to ascertain their progress and challenges about education programmes to stop the spread of the pandemic in the region.

