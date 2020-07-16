Regional News

NCCE embarks on advocacy for good environmental governance, others

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is jointly championing the course of good governance and accountability with UN, EU under the program, "Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Program(ARAP)" which is aimed at promoting good governance, reducing corruption, ensuring compliance of rule of law and increase accountability.

Madam Rosina Owoo, Offinso North district director disclosed this on the Cruz's "kokrokoo morning show annex" on Wednesday in Akumadan indicating that, Ghana's focus is on how to promote environmental governance in this covid era. " under the ARAP, we also have NACAP, National Anti Corruption Action Plan" now when you talk of good governance, environmental governance or good sanitation management is part of it and that is where we are focusing now in this covid-19 season"



"We are currently advocating for good environmental governance. As the world have been stormed by this pandemic, how sanity is our environment? How do we properly apply the hygiene protocols of the disease?" Miss Owoo explained further to SK De Broadcaster.



She continued to cite the appropriate usage of PPEs, hand gloves, face masks, the disposable ones, and our general attitude towards sanitation in our environment, offices, public buses etc are matters of priority for the commission to enlighten the public.



Coupling the ARAP campaign with the ongoing voters registration exercise, the NCCE director says her outfit is well poised in carrying out mandate but less equipped to efficiently deliver. "The Assembly have done well by recently providing us with a megaphone to help our course, we lack a vehicle in order to access more villages to educate more on the pandemic and matters relating to the voters registration exercise" currently in its third phase.

She said however the four staffed office in the district, one being a national service personnel is not giving up as it explores all means of effectively given the needed education to the people of Offinso North.



Miss Owoo seized the opportunity to appeal to the general public especially Offinso north to seriously stick to the safety protocols as protection against the covid-19 pandemic and caution others to refrain from stigmatization as that undermines our quest to contain it.



Additionally, she urged people of voting age to partake in the registration exercise while discouraging the attitude of fielding under agers to register saying " if you falsely increase your age because of voting today, it would affect you in future and so its better you desist from that habit" Madam Rosina Owoo, Offinso north NCCE Director concluded.

Source: Issah Nabila Salifu, Contributor

