NCCE encourages payment of taxes

National Commission for Civic Education

Madam Rejoice Biscoff, Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Birim Central Municipality, has encouraged Ghanaian citizens to play their roles as nation builders by paying their taxes regularly.

She said the enviable achievements of Ghana were made possible by the nation’s forebearers through many efforts of which the payment of taxes was one.



The NCCE director made the call during a programme with the media dubbed "The Ghana we want: The role of the citizen."



Madam Biscoff noted that payment of taxes was among the sources of generating revenues for developmental projects and therefore, urged citizens to do what is expected of them.



She added that, it was the duty of every Ghanaian to safeguard the environment and that they should desist from indiscriminate littering about.

In a related development, the NCCE has embarked on a dusk to dawn broadcast campaign on the national COVID-19 vaccination exercise in Akim Oda.



Albert Essuman, Chief Field Officer of NCCE in Birim Central Municipality, advised the public to disregard the conspiracy theories and videos trending on social media about the vaccine.



He urged people to get prepared for the inoculation when the exercise is rolled out in the Eastern region.



