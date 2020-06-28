Regional News

NCCE engages persons with disability on coronavirus

The Bodi District office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Department of Social Welfare & Community Development in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region engaged persons with disability (PWDs) in Amoaya community on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Amoaya Catholic Church to educate them on Covid-19 health protocols.

The District Director of NCCE, Mr Emmanuel Awotwe who led the team spoke on the need to adhere to the Covid-19 preventive measures outlined by the government and the Ghana Health Service. It was mentioned that regular washing of hands with soap under running water, observing social distancing and also the wearing of nose/ face mask, and the use of hand sanitizers is key to their safety and prevention of the coronavirus spread.



Demonstrations were made to participants on proper handwashing techniques, keeping social distance, use of hand sanitizer and the wearing of face mask.

He further lamented on the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and E.I. 164 (No. 10).



Department of Social Welfare & Community Development donated hand sanitizers and nose masks to the persons with disability (PWDs) totalling fifty (50) people (thirty-two (32) male and twenty- eight female) within Amoaya community and its surrounding villages. Each participant received two (2) re-usable nose masks and two (2) bottles of two hundred milligrams (200ml) hand sanitizer respectively.

Source: Emmanuel Awotwe, Contributor

