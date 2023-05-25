NCCE engages security agencies on consolidating Ghana’s democracy

Some members of the NCCE with GRA Customs Division unit

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has been engaging various security agencies in the region as part of activities marking 30 years of constitutional rule.

The initiative also formed part of activities to mark this year’s Citizenship Week Celebration scheduled for May 26 to June 2.



The Commission seeks to visit 1300 basic schools across the region during the celebration on the theme, “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion – The Role of the Ghanaian Child.



The interaction with security agencies, among other things, was to discuss their contributions towards constitutional democracy as a country.



Some of the agencies visited by the NCCE were the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



The discussions focused on the appreciation of three decades of uninterrupted constitutional democracy, respect for human dignity, promotion of peace and national cohesion, and active citizens’ participation in the 2023 District Assembly and Unit Committee Elections.

Margaret Konama, the Regional Director of NCCE who led the discussions, said the current constitutional rule was the longest in the history of Ghana and stressed the need to consolidate the gains.



She mentioned some of the achievements of the Fourth Republic as periodic elections and peaceful change of government and the growth and proliferation of the media.



The Commission, she said, worked to promote and sustain democracy and inculcate in the citizenry the awareness of their rights and responsibilities through civic education activities.



The Regional Director applauded the security agencies for their roles in sustaining Ghana’s constitutional democracy through intelligence for internal security, border protection, and maintenance of law and order.



She underlined the need to uphold national values, promote participatory and inclusive governance, national unity and peaceful coexistence as Ghanaians.