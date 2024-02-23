NCCE holds sensitization on violent extremism at Nakori Technical Institute

Students of Nakori-Chansa Technical Institute

Source: Aminu Ibrahim, Contributor

The Wa Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a sensitization session on conflict and violent extremism with students of Nakori-Chansa Technical Institute.

The sensitization formed part of the commission's Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) program, which is a nationally coordinated program, aimed at empowering citizens to counter the threats of violent extremist activities in the country.



According to the Municipal Programmes Officer of NCCE, Frederick Bondong, the role of young people, especially students in preventing conflicts and violent extremism and fostering a peaceful society was very critical because they were mostly the target of violent extremist groups.



He said violent extremists usually prey on the vulnerability of young people and recruit them into activities of violence by luring them with money and other forms of material possessions and rewards.



"And sometimes, these violent extremists, they target the young ones, influence them with money and some material things. They even give them training, online training, as to what to do," he said.



He noted that sensitization has also become necessary to equip the students with techniques to identify and nip in the bud triggers of conflicts and violence, especially in this election year.

Mr. Bondong intimated that the dangers of conflict and violent extremism could not be overemphasized as he said, "A threat to peace anywhere is a threat to peace anywhere."



He added that issues of conflict and violent extremism could result in the loss of lives of prominent and influential community members and cripple the country's economy through the killing of the working population.



He, therefore, urged the students to refuse to be used as actors in conflict or violent extremist activities by such groups despite whatever incentives they might propose to offer.



He encouraged them to report any hints of violent extremist activities to appropriate authorities in line with the popular "See Something, Say Something" mantra.



Mr. Bondong called on the general public, especially house owners to do a due diligence check before renting out their facilities to people.

He cautioned that violent extremist activities were not far away from Ghana as neighbouring countries had already experienced that.



“We [Ghana] haven’t experienced it yet and that doesn’t mean it can’t happen to us,” he said.



Some students of the school who participated in the session said they had acquired enough information regarding conflicts, violent extremism, and electoral violence from the session.



"I learned that in conflict resolution before I do anything, I have to first find the root cause of the conflict and then take it from there by speaking to the parties involved," Ridwan Takiyat said.



The students promised to adhere to the advice given by the officials at the session.