Regional News

NCCE holds social auditing programme in Tema Community One

National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE)

The Tema Metropolitan office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has organized a social auditing engagement for residents of Ashiboi electoral area in Tema Community One.

Participants included the local assembly member, representatives of identified groupings, unit committee members, opinion leaders and mediators of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) centre.



Isaac Kwame Antwi, Tema Metropolitan Director of NCCE, explained that social auditing served as a platform for residents to identify and prioritise their developmental needs.



He added that social auditing helped in decision making, pushed for democracy, and development in the electoral area, as well as provided a sense of ownership to members of the electoral area who could also hold their leaders accountable.



Mr Antwi educated participants on COVID-19 while the assembly member distributed face masks and hand sanitizers to them, saying that “although some of the restrictions have been relaxed, this doesn’t mean that the disease doesn’t exist anymore, rather let us do whatever we can to protect ourselves.”



Obed Quaye, the Assemblyman, who doubled as the chairperson for the programme, led the participants to identify and prioritise their needs which included security, roads, sanitation issues, and a bus stop at Community One Site 10.

Mr. Quaye commended the NCCE for organsing the programme stating that “my electoral members and myself are glad that we will be able to make our needs known to the authorities most especially TMA.”



A six-member committee comprising Emmanuel Brace, Nana Ogyedom Ama Tsetewa I, Priscilla Nsiah, Nick Attey, Emmanuel Mbir and Apam Musah, was formed with a mandate to provide the needs of the area.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Assemblyman said, he would meet with the committee to address their pressing needs, adding that a letter would then be written to the TMA for the needed assistance.



On the forthcoming general election, Mr Quaye pleaded with residents especially the youth not to allow any politician to use them to foment violence, saying “we have only one Ghana, and we have nowhere to go, we love our country and we need peace.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.