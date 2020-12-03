NCCE honours three senior journalists

The journalists decorated with the 'NCCE Civic Media Partnership Excellence Award'

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has honoured three senior journalists for upholding and promoting contemporary journalism as a unique profession that contributes to transforming the lives of individuals, communities and the world as a whole.

The three senior journalists decorated with the “NCCE civic media partnership excellence award,” are Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency; Mr Samson Lardy Anyenini, Multimedia Group; and Mr Kobby Asmah, Daily Graphic.



The award is in recognition of their consistent promotion of national identity through civic education and dedicated commitment towards enhancing the work of the NCCE.



The Citation inscribed in the decorated Crystal Progress Plaque reads: “Mr Francis Ameyibor in recognition of your reliable and steadfast support for Civic Education in Ghana. Through your efforts, the Commission enjoys media prominence which has sustained the relevance of civic education among the citizenry through your unique story-telling style. NCCE appreciates your enormous effort.”



Mr Ameyibor had, over two decades, consistently worked closely with the NCCE for the promotion of civic education while upholding high journalistic standards through the publication of news for the benefit of the Ghanaian public.



The NCCE said: “Mr Samson Lardy Anyenini, for your unalloyed willingness to support Civic Education delivery in Ghana. Your participation in NCCE activities, including being a resource person and our moderator par excellence, for the Dialogue Series including the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti- Corruption Programme (ARAP) Dialogue is noteworthy.

“NCCE appreciates your consistency as a Civic Education promoter and celebrates you for being adjudged the 2019 GJA Journalist of the Year”.



The NCCE said: “Mr Kobby Asmah, for your assiduous goodwill towards Civic Education delivery in Ghana. Your erudite weekly exposition of literature under the column ‘Civic Realities’, has no doubt stoked a manifest interest and promoted civic awareness in the citizenry.



“NCCE appreciates your consistency as a Civic Education promoter and sensitising Ghanaians on civic topics”.



Mr Samuel Asare Akuamoah, NCCE Deputy Commissioner, who presented the awards at the NCCE end of EU funded: “Accountability, Rule of law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP),” evaluation ceremony commended the three journalists for the patriotic duty to Ghana.



The NCCE which organized the event to celebrate with its partners, and friends on the achievements of the project, noted that without the media and other partners, the works of the commission would have hit ground zero.

Mr Akuamoah noted that the NCCE would continue to create and sustain within the society the awareness of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution as the fundamental law of the people of Ghana.



It would continue to educate and encourage the public to defend the Constitution at all times, against all forms of abuse and violation.



Professor Kwame Karikari, former Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, tasked the media to hold public office holders accountable while protecting the integrity of the country.