NCCE kickstarts annual Citizenship Week celebration in Obuasi Municipal

Selected schools in the Obuasi were taken through a series of sensitisation programmes

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Obuasi Municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Wednesday, 26th May, 2021 marked this year’s Citizenship week with a series of sensitisation programmes at selected schools in the Obuasi Municipality. The week-long celebration is expected to end on Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021.

Under the theme “we are one, Ghana first", the 2021 celebration seeks to inculcate unto the Ghanaian a sense of patriotism, national unity, cohesion, loyalty to the state and hard work as a shared positive values which will engender good character development among the people.



Speaking with the media after a session with pupils at the Obuasi Complex School, the Municipal Director of NCCE Sylvester Yaw Asamoah outlined the rationale behind this year’s celebration.



He said it is intended to instill unto the youth a sense of patriotism, unity and national cohesion as enshrined in Article 35(5) of the 1992 constitution. "It is imperative for the youth to see the Nation as paramount to any other considerations," he added.



Giving the history behind the citizenship week celebrations, Mr. Asamoah said the citizenship week was introduced in 2012 as part of the Annual Constitution Week celebration introduced in 2001.



The Municipal Director of NCCE again revealed that this year’s Citizenship Week Celebration will target basic schools. He said this is deliberately done to remind the pupils of their roles and responsibilities and the role they can play to build a strong, resilient, vibrant and democratic Ghana.

Highlighting on the theme for this year's Celebration, He said "we are one, Ghana first" is a clarion call on all Ghanaians, both young and old to put Ghana first in whatever they do.



He added that Ghana will see significant progress if we all put our shoulders to the wheel, play our individual roles well and unite. This, he said, remains the panacea needed to bring development to the country.



"It is our expectation that by the end of this program, pupils will embrace the sense of responsibility, Patriotism, hardwork and a sense of unity which are needed to ensure development. This is what NCCE stands for", he stressed.



The Obuasi office of NCCE has remained active and vibrant so far. Over the years, they have embarked on a series of educational programmes which have impacted positively on the lives of the people in the Municipality. Chiefs and Heads of institutions in the Municipality are part of the resource persons lined up to lead the Sensitisation drive for this year's Citizenship week.