NCCE reactivates Civic Education Club in basic schools

NCCE civic education clubs in basic schools

The Birim South District of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has reactivated civic education clubs in basic schools to enhance constitutionalism among pupils and students.

The club is a non-partisan voluntary organisation, which engages mainly in the study and discussion of Ghana’s constitution as the fundamental law of the country.



Club members would also engage in the analysis of all constitutional related matters that emerge out of practice under Ghana’s 1992 constitution.



Frank Oppong, the Assistant Civic Education Officer in the Birim South District, briefing the Ghana News Agency said in order to bring the constitution to the doorsteps of every Ghanaian in simple language, “a club shall be set up in churches, mosques, towns and villages.”



He said the Commission was aiming to reactivate the civic clubs in about 20 schools in the district.

Some of the schools visited by the NCCE to activate the clubs included; Asawase D/A Junior High School (JHS), Aduasa Zion JHS, Akyem Swedru Methodist JHS, and Mount Calvary Academy.



At St. Michael's Schools in Asawase, the Civic Education Club members elected Ms Barbara Tawiah as the Secretary, Master Erskine Mensah the Chairman, Master Mathew Asimeng the Vice Chairman, Master Edward Koomson the Vice Secretary, Master Richmond Asante the Organiser and Master Kwabena Gyimah the Assistant Organiser.



The Assistant Civic Education Officer said club members would be engaged in debates, mock parliament, and reading activities to improve their understanding on the constitution.



He, therefore, called on teachers to join hands in monitoring and guiding the activities of civic education club members.