NCCE rolls out sensitization exercise on the duties of parliamentarians

File Photo: NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) as part of its first quarter activities for 2021 is engaging organized groups in the Eastern Region on the duties of Members of Parliaments (MPs).

The Commission has also intensified Education on COVID-19, Anti-corruption education under the national framework known of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP), youth vigilantism and other related issues that threaten peace in the communities.



Mr Alex Sackey, Eastern Regional NCCE Director in an interview with the GNA said the initiative was rolled out following an observation that people did not know the roles, duties, and responsibilities of MPs and due to this ignorance, put undue pressure on the legislators by their expectations and demands.



He made reference to the Majority leader of Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s recent call on the NCCE to educate the citizenry to appreciate the fact that MPs were not development agents.

Mr Sackey, noted that the confusion in the minds of the people about the work of parliamentarians could be a recipe for chaos and there was the need for the citizenry to participate in the local governance and developments of their respective communities.



He appealed to the media, especially the radio stations to support the efforts of the Commission by providing free airtime to enable them educate the public through their platforms and emphasized that Civic Education was a shared responsibility.