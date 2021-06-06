NCCE sensitises residents of Fanteakwa

NCCE officer-in-charge, Kwadwo Adu-Asare awards students who participated

Source: National Commission for Civic Education

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Fanteakwa South District has sensitized students within the District on the Constitution/Citizenship Week Celebration with the theme "We are One, Ghana First".

NCCE as part of this year's constitution week celebration has embarked on series of quizzes for its Civic Education Clubs in the District. Other stakeholders were sensitized on the need for the celebration of the constitution.



The officer in charge, Mr. Kwadwo Adu-Asare reiterated that, on 28th April 1992, the current constitution of Ghana was subjected to a Referendum and Ghanaians massively voted Yes to it.



He further indicated that ignorance of the law is no excuse and as such a knowledge of the constitution is the surest way to defend your right and responsibilities. The activity took place on 28th April 2021.



On the 26th of May, District Chief Executive of Fanteakwa South District, Kwasi Adjabeng Notori and his entourage joined staff of the NCCE to mark this year’s Citizenship Week Celebration with students in the district.



During his keynote address, Kwasi Adjabeng Notori entreated students on the values of citizenship and reminded them of their responsibilities and the role they can play to build a strong, vibrant and democratic country.

Kwasi Adjabeng Notori also revealed that disciplined people can build a great nation and advance the course of a country’s development.



“We need to do it right because we are all involved. It ought to be so because the nation demands our devotion and we have to unite to uphold her in making her great and strong. We are one nation, one people, one destiny, and we are one in building our motherland. For protecting the good name of Ghana, for lifting the Flag of Ghana together, signals we are one people and should live in unity,“ he noted.



Nkumsah the Assembly Member for Bosuso and an old student of Nsutech also interacted and imparted virtues of good citizenship into the students.



