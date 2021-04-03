NCCE tasks Ghanaians to partake in COVID-19 vaccination

Logo of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE)

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has asked the public to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise to save their lives and that of others.

Mr. Peter Gyasi, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the NCCE, said the vaccine was an additional preventive measure to support the wearing of nose masks, frequent hand washing with soap under running water, the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and the social distancing protocols, to prevent the pandemic.



He was speaking at the Bono Regional Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) post-election review and deliberation meeting in Sunyani.



The meeting was organized by the Bono Regional Directorate of the NCCE to assess the electoral processes throughout the 2020 general election and forge the way forward to protect the peace and democracy of the region.

It was attended by the Peace Council, the Security Services, and the Regional representatives of all the Political Parties.



Mr Gyasi said Ghana for the past 30 to 40 years had not witnessed any deadly diseases such as measles, whooping cough, tetanus, and diphtheria.



He was, therefore, optimistic about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and urged the public to discard rumours about the vaccine.