NCCE threatens to withdraw projects over poor community participation

Source: Salimatu Hawini, Contributor

The National Commission for Civic Education in the Asokore Mampong Municipality is threatening to withdraw projects from communities that show very little concern towards townhall engagements.

The NCCE issued the warning when the No Business As Usual Project held a town hall meeting in the Asabi Electoral Area to allow the assembly member to account to the people for his stewardship almost a year and a half in office.



The Municipal NCCE Director Matthew Agbenu who was displeased with the poor attendance of the residents recounted a recent development when his outfit was compelled to withdraw a social auditing and water system repair project from the community because of the reluctance of residents to participate in the process.



He explained, “We did all we could including shifting meeting days from Saturdays to Sundays but it appeared only your assemblyman was concerned. I was nearly sanctioned because the project’s time was fast running out and your people will just not cooperate. You lost that project but you might be considered when we see a change in attitudes here.”



Mr. Agbenu outlined the duties of a citizen to their communities and the sections of the Local Government Act which stipulates the need for assembly members to regularly engage their electorates before and after assembly meetings.



Addressing the residents of Asabi, assembly member Honorable Eric Agyei Williams outlined modest achievements in fixing 50 streetlights, repairing a caved-in bridge, and lobbying for the completion of the Asabi Health Centre.

He promised the residents the construction of a market facility and the formation of a community watchdog committee to beef up security in the area.



The residents who were offered the opportunity to relay their needs to their local government representative complained about insecurity, broken down water systems, the lack of a basic school and the need for a bridge over the water body that connects Asabi to Duase.



Programs Manager of the NBU project, Vincent Ohene-Ntow told Ultimate News’ Salimatu Hawini his outfit is working with assembly members to write bankable proposals, seek external funding and lobby for projects for the development of their individual electoral areas.



He indicated, “What we are doing as NBU is to enhance the capacity of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly so that on their own, they can seek for developmental projects. We will not feed them but teach them how to fish.”



The town hall meetings which will go round all assembly areas in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in collaboration with the Assembly and the National Commission on Civic Education is to ensure social accountability as demanded by Article 16 of the Local Government Act (2016 ); ACT 936.