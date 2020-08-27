Regional News

NCCE urges Ghanaians to be familiar with District Assembly Concept

The NCCE says this would also help citizens appreciate how government machinery functioned

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has advised Ghanaians to familiarise themselves with the District Assembly Concept to be able to demand accountability from duty bearers in their localities.

Mrs Rhoda Akueteh, the Ayawaso Central Municipal Director of the NCCE, during a Social Auditing engagement at the Nkansa Djan Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central Municipality, said being familiar with the Concept would also help citizens appreciate how government machinery functioned.



She said it was the responsibility of every Ghanaian to demand accountability from duty bearers and have a say in any local government project within their communities to promote community development.



Mrs Akueteh said the NCCE, as part of its Accountability, Rule of law and Anti-corruption programme, would continue to sensitise the people on their rights and whip up their interest in taking part of governance and decision-making processes in their localities.

Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, the Ayawaso Central Municipal Chief Executive, in a speech read on his behalf, expressed gratitude to the NCCE for organising the programme as it would help shape the minds of the citizens and enhance accountability and transparency within the local government settings.



A five-member committee was formed to monitor the construction of a community library within the Nkansa Djan Electoral Area.

