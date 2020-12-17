NCCE urges market women to adhere to coronavirus protocols

Market women are told to observe social distancing, wear nose masks or face shields,

Market women have been urged to adhere to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) protocols to protect themselves and others from new infections.

They must observe social distancing, wear nose masks or face shields, and use hand sanitizers frequently.



Mr. Eric Adu, Ahafo Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), who gave the advice expressed worry that currently, social distancing was virtually absent in many market places.



This worrying trend, he noted, could trigger the spread of new infections of the viral disease.



The situation could subsequently lead to the closure of markets, affect businesses, and have devastating impact on the socio-economic livelihoods of market women.



Speaking at a COVID-19 education forum held at the Dadiesoaba market in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region, Mr. Adu observed that COVID-19 was resurfacing in the country because the public disregarded health and safety protocols.



The Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) supported the regional office of the NCCE to organise the forum aimed at encouraging local communities to obey government restriction and adhere to health protocols to stem COVID-19 community infections in the region.

COVID-19, Mr. Adu reminded the market women, “still exist”, noting that cases declined in the country due to good interventions put in place by the government.



Mr Adu, however, added that the new wave of infections could be suicidal if the public failed to adhere to restrictions and advice from health officials.



“If we refuse to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and new cases keep on increasing, markets would close down and that will affect your socio-economic livelihoods”, he told the market women.



Ms. Georgina Adjeiwaa, Asutifi South District Director of the NCCE, said the Commission with support from the ARCC had scaled up COVID-19 public education in the district because people were relaxed on the safety protocols.



She said the commission had reached out and held similar education programmes in 25 communities in the district.



She was hopeful that with support from traditional and religious leaders, the public would understand the COVID-19 dynamics and change their behaviours to stem its spread at the local level.