NCCE urges youth to reject politicians promoting violence ahead of 2024 elections

Chairperson for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the youth of Ghana to reject the advances of any politician who tries to engage them in violent acts and disruptions to mar the upcoming 2024 elections.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Kathleen Addy, addressing a news conference as part of activities to commemorate January 8’s Constitution Day, noted citizens have a role to play in ensuring there is no bloodshed come election day, December 7, 2024.



She decried vote buying also.

“In this very room, in our address to the press, we raise the alarm on the creeping monetisation of politics. It is sad to note that one year has passed.



“We are seeing a deepening of the problem. We are witnesses to the supply of money to voters and the demand for money from voters in the various elections that happened last year,” she said.