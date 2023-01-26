NCO of AfCFTA and UNDP trains women and youth entrepreneurs

Participants of the NCO entrepreneurship training

National Coordination Office (NCO) of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in a collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday, January 24 2023 trained some young entrepreneurs in Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

The training was held in other four districts and municipalities in the country including, Kumasi, Jomoro, Kassena Nankana and Savelugu with a focus to empower women and youth-led enterprises in Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



National Coordinator of NCO of AfCFTA, Dr. Fareed Arthur who facilitated the workshop said: "Africa is the richest continent in the world and yet everything that we have to contribute only three percent of the world trade".



He urged Ghanaian and African traders to make use of the AfCFTA initiative. He said, "If we started also looking at ourselves and see what the economics have then we can make it trade with ourselves and make more money for ourselves".



"If you look at the countries where we send those things (minerals) to, they all trade with themselves if you go to America, sixty percent of their trade is with America, if you go to Europe, 57 percent of their trade is with Europeans, if you go to Asia about 47 percent of their trade is with Asians when you come to Africa is only 13 percent of our trade is with Africans, we take everything up to the developed countries," he said. "Let us also trade within Africa," he added.



Dr. Fareed also called on Africans to "add value" to African products and services to attract attention.

Economic Analyst with UNDP, Sylvia Sefakor Senu noted that 18 persons will be shortlisted from all five beneficiary districts and municipalities for startup support of Ghc50,000 each.



She said the move is to add value and expand indigenous production. Sefakor said the beneficiaries will be monitored to make sure they use the fund for its intended purpose.



Some participants told reporters "the idea to train us and even give such an amount is a good step, this will indeed empower us financially to add value to what we do", another said, "Yes, it's a good program and I am hopeful of positive impact".



Three entrepreneurs will be shortlisted from Ketu South and 15 from the other four beneficiary areas.



The Coordinating Director of Ketu South Municipal Assembly, Gilbert Enyonam Avemegah urged the entrepreneurs to take advantage of the workshop to explore mechanisms that will advance their trade.