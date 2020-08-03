Regional News

NDA CEO satisfied with progress of work on IPEP projects

'IPEP is a new Government flagship programme'

The Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Dr Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya says he is satisfied with the progress of work on projects under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) in the five (5) regions of the North.

The Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) is a new Government flagship programme and a development approach which aims at providing basic socio-economic infrastructure at the constituency level.



NDA led by the CEO, is monitoring the progress of work of over 2,149 ongoing infrastructure projects in Northern Ghana under IPEP. These projects are being undertaken by the Authority in all the Constituencies in the five regions of the North with sponsorship from the $1 million per Constituency spearheaded by the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.



Speaking to media after visiting some project sites in the Northern region, Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya said the motivation behind the inspection exercise is to see if the project’s performance conforms or deviates from the contract awarded, determine if the projects are on schedule and will finish on time and also ensure that contractors deliver quality of work among others.



“We are happy to see the level of work ongoing and we are to ensure that not just the quantity of work but the quality of the work. We have engineers and consultants who are checking these projects on daily basis to ensure as work progresses steadily, quality is enhanced at every stage” the CEO noted.

The projects/programmes under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication (IPEP) by the Ministry of Special Development Initiative were identified by residents in all constituencies in the area after a need’s assessment by the NDA.



The Monitoring Team before visiting the project sites on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Saeed who accompanied the CEO to cut the sod for the construction of the projects earlier this year.



Hon. Salifu Saeed commended Dr. Alhassan Anamzoya and his team for taking that bold step to ensure value for money in the IPEP projects by the Akufo-Addo led administration. According to him, these projects when completed will address the numerous challenges faced by constituents and in the long run, assist in eradicating poverty in rural Ghana.



The NDA CEO together with his Board Chair, Francis Tetteh and Deputy Director Corporate Affairs and International Relations, Alhaji Mubashir Mustapha Baba were all enthused about the progress of work at a Maternity block in Gbulahgu, in Tolon Constituency, a CHPS Compound and 2 Bedrooms Nurses quarters in Jana in Nanton Constituency, a 3-unit classroom block at Vitting Ansuariya in Tamale and a Road Project in Tamale.

Source: Abubakari Righteous, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.