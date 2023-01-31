NDA Case: Suspects to face court today

This will be first court appearance of the four suspects

The Tamale High court 2 is expected to hear the corruption-related case today, January, 31, 2023 involving four officials of the authority charged by the Office of the Special Prosecutor(OSP).

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) charged the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Mr. Sumaila Abdul-Rahman and his two deputies, Stephen Yir-eru Engmen in Charge of Operations, and Mr. Patrick Seidu, the Deputy Chief Executive (Finance & Administration) for alleged corruption.



Also charged with the three is Mr. Andrew Kuundaari, the Chief Executive of A&QS Consortium Limited, a private consultancy firm.

The four are charged with conspiracy to directly or indirectly influence the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.



