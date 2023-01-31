0
Menu
News

NDA Case: Suspects to face court today

Hammer JudgeThis will be first court appearance of the four suspects

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Tamale High court 2 is expected to hear the corruption-related case today, January, 31, 2023 involving four officials of the authority charged by the Office of the Special Prosecutor(OSP).

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) charged the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Mr. Sumaila Abdul-Rahman and his two deputies, Stephen Yir-eru Engmen in Charge of Operations, and Mr. Patrick Seidu, the Deputy Chief Executive (Finance & Administration) for alleged corruption.

Also charged with the three is Mr. Andrew Kuundaari, the Chief Executive of A&QS Consortium Limited, a private consultancy firm.

The four are charged with conspiracy to directly or indirectly influence the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

This will be first court appearance of the four suspects.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Related Articles: