NDA boss, former minister face off for Bunkpurugu seat

Solomon Boar (left), and Sulley Sambian (right)

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Lawyer Sulley Sambian, and the former Member of Parliament(MP) for the Bunkpurugu constituency, Solomon Boar were on November 15, 2023, ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries to select a suitable candidate to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

The Bunkpurugu constituency seat was snatched from the NPP by the NDC in the 2016 general elections.



In 2016, NPP’s Solomon Boar who is a former North East Regional Minister polled 14,590 votes representing 49.1% to defeat the NDC’s Bandim Abed-Nego Azumah secured 14,306 votes representing 48.1%



In 2020 however, the NDC’s Bandim Abed-Nego Azumah obtained 18,023 votes (51.4%) beating NPP’s Solomon Boar who got 16,689 votes (47.6%).



Delegates in the Bunkpurugu constituency will have the mandate to elect the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Lawyer Sulley Sambian, or the former Member of Parliament for the Bunkpurugu constituency, Solomon Boar to lead the party come 2024.

Lawyer Sulley Sambian who is well known by residents of the constituency for rendering Pro Bono services among other gestures including lobbying for developmental projects, appears to be ahead of the former lawmaker.



In accordance with the party’s directives and modalities issued by the National Executive Committee (NEC) for the conduct of parliamentary primaries in orphaned constituencies, the North East Regional Elections Committee opened nominations on July 11, 2023, and closed on August 10, 2023, as directed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council.



The Secretary of the North East Regional Executive Elections Committee, Yamusah Ibrahim indicated in a statement that the Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency which has seven (7) aspirants has also scheduled the vetting of aspirants on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.