Regional News

NDA urged to fast-track the completion of its projects

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has appealed to the Northern Development Authority (NDA) to fast-track the completion of its projects to help improve the lives of the beneficiary communities.

He assured the NDA of the support and cooperation of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in the implementation of those projects in the region.



The Regional Minister made the appeal when a team from the NDA, led by Dr Hakeem Wemah, the Board Chairman of the Authority called on him on Thursday.



Other members of the team included Dr Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NDA, Mr Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen, the NDA Deputy CEO, and some members of the Board among others.



They were in the region on a working visit to monitor some ongoing NDA projects in the region.

Dr Bin Salih said considering the contribution of Dr Wemah to the development of the northern part of the country, he would support the NDA to further develop the area.



He entreated the NDA to help facilitate the completion of other projects including the One-Village-One-Dam and water projects that had been initiated in the region by the other ministries.



Dr Wemah said the NDA would work closely with the other stakeholders in the region in the execution of its projects and for the development of the entire area.



The NDA would also meet with the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs and call on the Wa Naa as part of the visit to the region.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.